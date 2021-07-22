Mercedes Benz prepares to go all electric by 2022

By 2022, Mercedes-Benz will have battery electric vehicles (BEV) in all segments the company serves.

From 2025 onwards, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only and customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes.

Additionally, in 2025 Mercedes-Benz will launch three electric-only architectures.

By the end of the decade, Mercedes-Benz will have battery electric vehicles (BEV) in all segments the company serves. Shifting from electric-first to electric-only, the luxury car company is aiming towards an emissions-free and software-driven future.

To facilitate the same, Mercedes is planning to set up 5,30,000 charging points worldwide. In total, investments into battery electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 will amount to over €40 billion.

Speaking about the plans, Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said: “The EV shift is picking up speed - especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs. The tipping point is getting closer, and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade.”

“This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to our highly qualified and motivated workforce, I am convinced that we will be successful in this exciting new era,” Källenius added.