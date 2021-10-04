Anand Mahindra shares pictures of crowd as XUV 700 goes on display

Crowds gathered at a showroom in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of the Mahindra XUV700 (Image Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra couldn’t be more proud as he tweeted to show the crowd gathered for a glimpse of the latest XUV 700 from the M&M stable at a Bengaluru showroom on October 3.

The set of four pictures shows people gathered outside and inside the showroom. Bookings for the XUV 700 will open on October 7.

Mahindra tweeted: “You don’t need much more evidence to know that we Indians are car-crazy. Crowds in (and outside) a Bengaluru showroom when the XUV 7OO arrived & was put on display. Bookings open on October 7.” (sic)

The tweet itself was met with great enthusiasm and one Twitter user likened people’s excitement for the XUV 700 to launch of new Apple products.

“It’s going the Apple way. It’s not the car crazy people, these are good product crazy people (sic),” Balaji M tweeted. Mahindra reacted to this: "You make a very profound point. Hard to disagree." (sic)

The seven-seater Mahindra XUV700 is arguably this year’s most anticipated car — priced upwards of Rs 11.99 lakh and peaking at Rs 21.69 lakh. It comes loaded with a 200-bhp petrol engine, or a fully loaded diesel option with all-wheel drive, automatic transmission and the proverbial laundry list of features and autonomous driving aids.

The XUV700 was launched to a predominantly positive reception and it sees Mahindra & Mahindra's transition into a very different space, with a significantly greater international presence, with best-selling SUVs in its portfolio and design giants like Pininfarina also in its pocket.

The XUV700 goes up against a recently surfaced crew of seven-seaters, which are derivatives of five-seater SUVs. This includes the Creta-based Hyundai Alcazar, the Harrier-based Tata Safari and the three-row variant of the MG Hector – the MG Hector Plus.