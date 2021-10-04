MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Anand Mahindra shares pictures of crowd as XUV 700 goes on display

Anand Mahindra felt the gathering is “evidence” that “we Indians are car-crazy”

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Crowds gathered at a showroom in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of the Mahindra XUV700 (Image Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Crowds gathered at a showroom in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of the Mahindra XUV700 (Image Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra couldn’t be more proud as he tweeted to show the crowd gathered for a glimpse of the latest XUV 700 from the M&M stable at a Bengaluru showroom on October 3.

The set of four pictures shows people gathered outside and inside the showroom. Bookings for the XUV 700 will open on October 7.

Mahindra tweeted: “You don’t need much more evidence to know that we Indians are car-crazy. Crowds in (and outside) a Bengaluru showroom when the XUV 7OO arrived & was put on display. Bookings open on October 7.” (sic)

Crowds gathered outside a showroom in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of the Mahindra XUV700 (Image Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter) Crowds gathered outside a showroom in Bengaluru as the Mahindra XUV700 ( goes on display Image Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

The tweet itself was met with great enthusiasm and one Twitter user likened people’s excitement for the XUV 700 to launch of new Apple products.

Close

Related stories

Also Read | Mahindra XUV700 review

“It’s going the Apple way. It’s not the car crazy people, these are good product crazy people (sic),” Balaji M tweeted. Mahindra reacted to this: "You make a very profound point. Hard to disagree." (sic)

Crowds gathered inside a showroom in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of the Mahindra XUV700 (Image Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Crowds gathered inside a showroom in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of the Mahindra XUV700 (Image Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter) People  inside a showroom in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of the Mahindra XUV700 (Image Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

The seven-seater Mahindra XUV700 is arguably this year’s most anticipated car — priced upwards of Rs 11.99 lakh and peaking at Rs 21.69 lakh. It comes loaded with a 200-bhp petrol engine, or a fully loaded diesel option with all-wheel drive, automatic transmission and the proverbial laundry list of features and autonomous driving aids.

The XUV700 was launched to a predominantly positive reception and it sees Mahindra & Mahindra's transition into a very different space, with a significantly greater international presence, with best-selling SUVs in its portfolio and design giants like Pininfarina also in its pocket.

The XUV700 goes up against a recently surfaced crew of seven-seaters, which are derivatives of five-seater SUVs. This includes the Creta-based Hyundai Alcazar, the Harrier-based Tata Safari and the three-row variant of the MG Hector – the MG Hector Plus.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV700 vs competition
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Auto #Business #India #Mahindra & Mahindra #Mahindra XUV700
first published: Oct 4, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.