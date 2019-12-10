Mahindra launches updated XUV300: First BSVI-compliant sub-4m SUV in India

Mahindra has updated the XUV300 to make it the first BSVI-compliant sub-4m SUV in India. It gets an updated 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and continues its availability in five variants.

The car gets a premium of Rs 20,000 over the current-gen non-BSVI variants. Its 1.2-litre engine makes 110PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The XUV300 is also offered with an optional 1.5-litre diesel motor, which is yet to be updated to BSVI-compliance.

Aesthetically the car remains unchanged as it has been recently launched by the company. It carries forward its aesthetics from the SsangYong Tivoli, though the company has chopped off 200mm from the overall length of the Tivoli. It gets rectangular projector headlamps, a chrome-studded grille and daytime running lights.

Mahindra has also equipped the car with machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone colour schemes and LED brake lights.

The interiors are equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, as well as navigation. It also gets a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, configurable lighting for the instrument cluster and a tyre direction monitor, though all these are reserved for the top trim only.