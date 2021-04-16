KTM 125 Duke, 250 Duke spied testing; new designs, chassis on the way

Current-gen KTM 250 Duke for representation

The KTM RC 390 was only recently removed from the India website, so we know that the next-gen supersport is on its way. However, that isn’t the only bike KTM has which is a work in progress.

KTM’s smallest bikes, the 125 Duke and RC 125 enjoy quite a lot of popularity in developing countries and it makes sense that KTM would want to freshen up the lineup every once in a while. This time, the 125 Duke, as well as the 250 Duke, are going to receive these revisions.

Motorcycle news publisher, RideApart spotted test mules of the bikes complete with their own upgrades. Yes, the bikes did receive some cosmetic changes when they were upgraded to the latest emission norms, but they mainly gained bodywork from their bigger sibling, the 390 Duke.

The spy pics tell a very nice story, however. The 125 Duke, to start off with, gets some chassis upgrades in the form of a new trellis frame with slightly longer rear subframe. The headlamp of the bike, too, looks like the LED unit from the 390.

The 250 Duke took to the streets with more stuff going on. The chassis features a new composite sub-frame like the one from the 1290 Duke, and there is a fancy new side-mounted rear monoshock. Next, the front panels are sharper and look closer to what the 890 Duke currently wears.

You have to note that these bikes are at least a year away and if anything, could take longer. The 390 Adventure was spotted testing at least two years before it finally came to the market.