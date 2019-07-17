Know about Pininfarina Battista, Mahindra's Rs 17-crore electric super car

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of its first all-electric car after taking over the Italian design house Pininfarina, dubbed the Battista. While the car is slated for launch in 2020, it has already entered its final phase of testing.

Pininfarina Automobili is an Italian car design firm, which has designed cars for companies like Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Fiat, GM, Lancia, and Maserati among others.

It is currently responsible for the Battista’s final wind tunnel and simulation testing in Italy. The car is expected to be refined and tuned before it is showcased at the Monterey Car Week at The Quail on August 16, 2019.

The car is named after Battista Farina, who founded Carrozzeria Pinin Farina in 1930, which was later rebranded as Pininfarina Automobili.

As per the company’s test results, the car makes 1900PS of maximum power and 2300Nm of peak torque. This gives it a major head start over many other models in its segment.

Pininfarina has equipped the car with four motors and each motor powers one wheel. The motors draw their power from a 120kWh battery which has been sourced from Rimac. This gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 2 seconds, with a top speed of 350kmph. The car can also travel for up to 450km on a single charge.

The company will produce only 150 pieces of the Battista, with 50 marked for Europe, 50 for North America and 50 for the Middle East and Asian markets.

The car can be purchased via the company’s website or select retailers and will have an ex-showroom price of Rs 17 crore ($2.5 million). The deliveries are expected to begin in 2020.