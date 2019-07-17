App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know about Pininfarina Battista, Mahindra's Rs 17-crore electric super car

The car is named after Battista Farina, who founded Carrozzeria Pinin Farina in 1930, which was later rebranded as Pininfarina Automobili.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of its first all-electric car after taking over the Italian design house Pininfarina, dubbed the Battista. While the car is slated for launch in 2020, it has already entered its final phase of testing.

Pininfarina Automobili is an Italian car design firm, which has designed cars for companies like Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Fiat, GM, Lancia, and Maserati among others.

It is currently responsible for the Battista’s final wind tunnel and simulation testing in Italy. The car is expected to be refined and tuned before it is showcased at the Monterey Car Week at The Quail on August 16, 2019.

Close

The car is named after Battista Farina, who founded Carrozzeria Pinin Farina in 1930, which was later rebranded as Pininfarina Automobili.

related news

As per the company’s test results, the car makes 1900PS of maximum power and 2300Nm of peak torque. This gives it a major head start over many other models in its segment.

Pininfarina has equipped the car with four motors and each motor powers one wheel. The motors draw their power from a 120kWh battery which has been sourced from Rimac. This gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 2 seconds, with a top speed of 350kmph. The car can also travel for up to 450km on a single charge.

The company will produce only 150 pieces of the Battista, with 50 marked for Europe, 50 for North America and 50 for the Middle East and Asian markets.

The car can be purchased via the company’s website or select retailers and will have an ex-showroom price of Rs 17 crore ($2.5 million). The deliveries are expected to begin in 2020.

Image sourced from Pininfarina website
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Auto #Battista #Mahindra #Pininfarina #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.