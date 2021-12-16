Kia unveils 'Carens', launch in Q1 of next year

South Korean automaker Kia on Thursday unveiled its all-new model 'Carens' for the Indian market. The model, which the company refers to as a recreational vehicle (RV), is slated for launch in the first quarter of next year.

The Carens would be Kia’s fourth product in the Indian market. The automaker already sells Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival in the domestic market.

With its bold design, high-tech features, and industry-leading safety systems, the Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles, Kia Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Ho Sung Song said while globally unveiling the model.

The company is especially honoured to launch Carens in India, where new ideas and innovations are taking shape, he added. "We are confident that the Kia Carens will deliver meaningful experiences to modern families both in their daily and leisure life," Song stated.

He noted that the model encompasses the strengths of both SUV and MPV body styles and would create a new segment for modern Indian families.

The three-row seater model will be available in India as well as selected markets starting from the first quarter of 2022.

"India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences. I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It’s safe, feature-rich has artistry in its design, and is comfortable and classy; it packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle," Kia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tae-Jin Park stated.

The vehicle is all set to revolutionise and redefine family commuting, it is another game-changing product dedicated to discerning Indian customers, he added.

The Kia Carens would come with both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7-speed DCT and 6 speed AT.

The model also comes equipped with the next-generation Kia Connect app, flexible seating options, and features such as the sliding type seat undertray, retractable seatback table, the rear door spot lamp, and the bottle and gadget holder in the third row.

Safety features include six airbags as standard across all trims, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-assist control (HAC), downhill brake control (DBC), and all-wheel disc brakes.

"The product not only would increase our market share but also enhance our image as well," Kia India Vice-President and Head (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar stated. Kia has sold over 3.5 lakh units in the country till date and is now inching towards the 4 lakh cumulative sales mark.