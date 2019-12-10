App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia to launch Carnival MPV in India before Auto Expo 2020

The Carnival gets a minimalistic dashboard with premium elements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Korean carmaker Kia has confirmed its plans to launch the Carnival MPV in India, ahead of the Auto Expo in 2020. The MPV will be the second product from Kia in the Indian market and will pose as a premium option over the Innova Crysta.

A report in Zigwheels confirms that the MPV will be launched with an expected price range of Rs 27 lakh to Rs 36 lakh (on-road) and some dealers have already started accepting bookings for the same. It gets Kia’s signature Tiger-Nose grille in the front, which is flanked by projector headlamps. The lower front bumper houses aggressive air dams, with Kia’s Ice Cube LED fog lamps. Kia has also given the Carnival dual-tone alloy wheels, as well as split LED tail lamps.

The Carnival gets a minimalistic dashboard with premium elements. It also gets electric sliding doors that allow the occupants to get out or get in when there is a lack of space. It is also expected to be equipped with the company’s UVO connected car technology with phone app connectivity, three-zone climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, powered front seats with ventilated and heated function, a powered tailgate and keyless entry with push-button start.

Close

It is also expected to be equipped with safety features such as eight airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, hill assist and parking sensors on both ends.

related news

Considering that diesel motors are preferred for heavy vehicles in India, the Carnival could be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 202PS of maximum power and 440Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual, with the option of an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Both the gearboxes send power to the front wheels.

The Carnival does not have a direct competitor in India and will fit into a niche segment. It will be offered as a premium option over the Toyota Innova Crysta and is expected to be priced accordingly.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Auto #Carnival #Kia #MPV #Technology #trends

