Kia Sonet to be launched tomorrow — here is everything you need to know

Following the success of the Seltos, Kia is very keen on launching the Sonet compact SUV. It is one of the most awaited cars at the moment and this will make it the company’s third car in India.

The prices are set to be announced on September 18 while deliveries are expected to begin in September itself depending on availability.

We drove the Kia Sonet just recently and you can read all about it here. Long story short, we were mighty impressed with the car. The features and powertrain options that the Sonet comes with are immaculate, and the premium-ness inside the cabin is exceptional.

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet include a 1-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, but the highlight of the car will be the transmission options - a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque convertor, a 7-speed dual-clutch and the new IMT tech – clutchless manual – that made its debut on the Hyundai Venue.

The Sonet also gets six variants on offer, five of them being tech line while the GT line will sit at the top of the charts. The fully loaded trim gets six airbags, front and rear parking sensors and wireless phone charging. The cars also get ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Kia’s famous UVO Connected car tech.

The Kia Sonet is all set to launch digitally on September 18 at 11:45 am.