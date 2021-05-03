MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Kia may soon launch an electric car in India; looking to challenge Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova

Currently, Kia has the Niro EV and the Soul EV in their international lineup. The company also recently showcased the EV6, the first electric car of their promised 11 before 2026.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
The Kia EV6 is capable of a 500 km range and a charging time of 4.5 minutes for 100 km in range.

The Kia EV6 is capable of a 500 km range and a charging time of 4.5 minutes for 100 km in range.

Just a few days ago, Kia brought us the updated Sonet and Seltos SUVs and also announced that a new car will be coming to the Indian market sometime next year. However, the company is now looking at bringing in an electric car to India.

Speaking to auto publication, GaadiWaadi, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Strategy Officer of Kia India said that the company was looking at the possibility of bringing in an electric Kia to India.

“What I can say right now is that we are analysing what kind of an EV can be launched in this market,” he told GaadiWaadi stating that the specific car hasn’t been finalized yet, but the company is looking at all possibilities.

Currently, Kia has the Niro EV and the Soul EV in their international lineup. The company also recently showcased the EV6, the first electric car of their promised 11 before 2026.

The EV6 is based on the E-GMP platform that is shared with Hyundai. This platform is also expected to be used on the seven of the 11 upcoming EVs. It gets a claimed range of 500 km, a sprint time of 3.5 seconds from standstill to 100 km/h and even a charging time of 4.5 minutes for 100 km range.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Kia #Kia EV6 #Technology
first published: May 3, 2021 06:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.