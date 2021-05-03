Kia may soon launch an electric car in India; looking to challenge Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova

The Kia EV6 is capable of a 500 km range and a charging time of 4.5 minutes for 100 km in range.

Just a few days ago, Kia brought us the updated Sonet and Seltos SUVs and also announced that a new car will be coming to the Indian market sometime next year. However, the company is now looking at bringing in an electric car to India.

Speaking to auto publication, GaadiWaadi, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Strategy Officer of Kia India said that the company was looking at the possibility of bringing in an electric Kia to India.

“What I can say right now is that we are analysing what kind of an EV can be launched in this market,” he told GaadiWaadi stating that the specific car hasn’t been finalized yet, but the company is looking at all possibilities.

Currently, Kia has the Niro EV and the Soul EV in their international lineup. The company also recently showcased the EV6, the first electric car of their promised 11 before 2026.

The EV6 is based on the E-GMP platform that is shared with Hyundai. This platform is also expected to be used on the seven of the 11 upcoming EVs. It gets a claimed range of 500 km, a sprint time of 3.5 seconds from standstill to 100 km/h and even a charging time of 4.5 minutes for 100 km range.