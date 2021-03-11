Jeep likely to reveal new 7-seater SUV name on April 4

Representative image: Jeep Compass

The 7-seater Jeep is almost here and if reports are to be believed, the new SUV will not carry the Jeep moniker and will instead get a new name.

As per a report in Autocar, the name 7-seater Jeep is expected to be officially unveiled on Jeep 4x4 day, April 4. Codenamed the H6, the company wants to differentiate the new SUV from its standard Jeep offerings.

Of course, a 7-seater SUV from Jeep is already somewhat of an odd thing, but the company itself has mentioned that it wants the H6 to have an identity of its own. Design elements will stand out, however, Jeep cues like the seven-slot grille will still remain so that it still relates to the Jeep heritage.

According to the report, the H6 will share its monocoque with the Compass but there will be significant changes and upgrades. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) head of design, Ralph Gilles said that the H6 is a very “purpose-built vehicle.”

“The H6 is an absolutely custom vehicle. There's really two bits left from its donor car,” Gilles said.

Powering the new H6 will be the same 2-liter diesel engine from the Compass. However, the engine will be tuned higher to make around 200 PS of power. The Compass on the other hand produces 173 PS. The transmission will come through a 9-speed automatic powering all four wheels.

In terms of pricing, expect the H6 to hover around the Rs 30-35 lakh mark. It should compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner, and Ford Endeavour.