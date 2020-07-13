Jawa rumoured to be working on an all-electric motorcycle

The Jawa series of bikes in recent times still comes from the old Jawas that once ruled the streets. Even today, with all the new advancements, the Jawas are still seen as vintage motorcycles that can do amazingly well in our times. There is more now, with news coming in that there is an electric Jawa in the works.

According to auto publication, Autocar, the company that owns the Jawa brand, Classic Legends, is working on, among a few other projects, an electric motorcycle. The kicker here is that even though majority stake holder Mahindra has experience in electric vehicles (EVs), Classic Legends is working on this new project completely independently.

There is very little information, but the report does say that the company will look at heavy localisation. This will obviously mean cheaper bikes, but components like the battery cells and even the battery management system will have to be imported.

Design-wise, we can expect retro-modern cruiser just like the Jawa bikes but it will need to have a completely closed off engine area where the battery pack and the electric motor will sit. How Jawa will pull this off is something we will have to see.

Considering the world is running towards an electrified future, an electric Jawa is not really surprising. Most manufacturers either already have an electric vehicle or have confirmed they are working on one. With Jawa however, it will definitely take time to see one. Even if an electric Jawa is unveiled next year, production and an actual launch could take even longer.