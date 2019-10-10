App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 10:08 AM IST

Jawa reveals its 90th anniversary edition in India

Aspiring owners can book their piece by October 22, 2019, while existing bookings are already eligible.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After Jawa made a dazzling comeback to the Indian market with three models, Royal Enfield renewed their image with two new bikes and popular motorcycle brands came up with a flurry of new models, the Indian automotive market was suddenly abuzz with the clash of old vs new, classic vs modern and so on.
After the considerable success of the Jawa 300 and the Jawa 42, Jawa has officially revealed details about the Jawa 90th Anniversary edition. Offered as a limited-edition model, it gets a special 90th-anniversary colour scheme inspired by the Jawa 500 OHV.

Aspiring owners can book their piece by October 22, 2019, while existing bookings are already eligible. They must specify their intent towards opting for a draw of lots for the allotment of this motorcycle at their nearest dealership. The customers will automatically go back to their original booking sequence and model if they are not selected in the draw. Once allotted, the motorcycles will be immediately dispatched to the customers at their respective locations.

The motorcycle is decked in classic Jawa colours, which decked the Jawa 500 OHV, the brand’s first motorcycle. It gets a red paint scheme with ivory coloured inserts. It also gets a 90th Anniversary commemorative emblem on the fuel tank along with its individual serial number.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged and carries forward its 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine which makes 27PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The special edition motorcycle costs the same as a standard Jawa with a dual-channel ABS unit. Jawa has already readied the 90 units of the motorcycle and will display it at Jawa dealerships from October 15, 2019. Deliveries are expected to follow soon, with an expected waiting time of 6-7 months.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 10:08 am

tags #90th anniversary #Auto #Jawa #Technology #trends

