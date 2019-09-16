Here's what Indian Motorcycles has in store for 2020

The 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite is the second model launched by Indian Motorcycle this year after the Indian Roadmaster Elite was introduced earlier this year with a price tag of Rs 48 lakh.

American motorcycle manufacturer Indian Motorcycles recently revealed its plans for 2020. Along with an all-new Challenger, the company is also launching a brand-new engine, which has a bigger displacement and more torque.

The company is gearing up to launch the Thunder Stroke 116 engine, which is a 1901CC motor making 168Nm of peak torque. This is 17Nm more than its predecessor, which was a 1811CC unit.

The new engine will power most of the motorcycles in the bikemaker’s lineup, which includes the Springfield Dark Horse, Chieftain, Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Limited, Chieftain Elite, Roadmaster and Roadmaster Dark Horse. However, the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Vintage, Chieftain Classic, and the Springfield will continue with the older Thunder Stroke 111 motor.

Apart from the new engine, Indian has also updated most of its models. Among those is the Roadmaster Dark Horse, which gets a new paint scheme and engine, making it darker looking than its predecessor. The Springfield Dark Horse also gets a new paint scheme, a new seat, and a new handlebar. This is a 12-inch ‘mini-ape hanger’ unit, which makes the handlebars beefier than before.

The 2020 Chieftain Elite also gets a new paint scheme and an updated PowerBand Audio system. Along with that, Indian has also given the Chief Dark Horse and Chief Vintage the same chassis as the Springfield and Springfield Dark Horse. It has also updated its infotainment system, which now gets Google Maps-like predictive destination search and customisable screens as well as live traffic and weather updates.