Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai planning to raise product prices from 2020

The company is also gearing up to unveil the Xcent’s replacement, Aura on December 19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With rising input and raw material costs, Korean automobile manufacturer, Hyundai, has announced its plans to increase the price range of its entire lineup. The increment itself will vary depending on the model and powertrain.

The company is also gearing up to unveil the Xcent’s replacement, Aura on December 19. The compact sedan will be based on the Grand i10 Nios, while Hyundai will offer three BSVI-compliant powertrains with it.

The Aura will be offered with a 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine which makes 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Another petrol engine on offer is the 1-litre, Turbo GDi Kappa Dual VTVT engine which makes 100 PS and 172 Nm. It will be offered with a single 5-speed manual gearbox as an option. Hyundai is also offering the 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox. It makes 75 PS and 190 Nm.

Close

Considering that the Aura will be based on the Grand i10 Nios, it is expected to borrow the compact hatchback’s aesthetic design and mechanical peripherals, such as its headlight setup, front grille and LED DRLs, among others.

related news

Since Hyundai is making its lineup costlier and the Aura poses as a replacement to the Xcent, it is expected to have a base price significantly higher than the Xcent’s base price of Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor, among others.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #AURA #Auto #Hyundai #Technology #trends

