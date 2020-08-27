Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Hornet 2.0 at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). This is its first launch of 2020 using the digital medium.

The Hornet is powered by a single cylinder 184cc BS-VI engine which is a step up from the 162cc that powered the older generation Hornet 160 with BS-IV norms.

The Hornet 200 will compete against the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS, 200RS, 220F, TVS Apache RTR 200, Hero XPulse 200 to name a few. Sold in four colours the Honda Hornet will arrive in showrooms from early September onwards.

As the motorcycle comes powered by a Bharat Stage VI engine (Euro V equivalent) Honda has the option of exporting the vehicle to developed markets of the west and to Latin America, top officials of the company stated.

The bike is equipped with dual, petal disc brakes with a single channel anti-lock braking system. There is a monoshock rear suspension.

The bike comes with a fully digital negative liquid crystal meter displays information like gear position indicator, service due indicator, battery voltmeter and comes with customizable brightness (can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels).

The PGM-Fi system uses eight onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency, HMSI said.