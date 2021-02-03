MARKET NEWS

Hero MotoCorp sets up separate vertical for Harley-Davidson motorcycle sales

Harley-Davidson had closed its India operations in September last year as part of its global restructuring plan to pull out of loss-making markets. The company’s India operations were suffering and the curtains came down after 11 years.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST

Within months of signing a distribution agreement with Harley-Davidson, Indian motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will set up a dedicated vertical for the distribution of motorcycles from the American manufacturer.

Hero MotoCorp, on February 3, announced that separate dealerships will be set up for the distribution of Harley-Davidson bikes. This division will be headed by Ravi Avalur who joined Hero MotoCorp from Cooper, an engines and engine manufacturer. Avalur will report to Hero Chairman and CEO, Pawan Munjal.

Later in October, Hero MotoCorp inked a distribution agreement with H-D. This not only includes sales of new bikes but also aftersales and services for existing H-D owners.

“Hero MotoCorp will also expand the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 11 cities currently covered by the newly appointed dealers, to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network,” the company said in a statement.

Hero MotorCorp has managed to onboard 11 Harley dealerships across the country and wholesale dispatches to these dealerships have already begun.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:55 pm

