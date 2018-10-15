App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Harley Davidson India ropes in Suzuki's Sajeev Rajasekharan as MD

Rajasekharan, who comes from Suzuki Motorcycle India where he was executive vice-president for sales and marketing from July 2016, will be based in Gurgaon where the company is headquartered

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Iconic American bike maker Harley Davidson said it has appointed Sajeev Rajasekharan as the managing director of its India unit.

Rajasekharan, who comes from Suzuki Motorcycle India where he was executive vice-president for sales and marketing from July 2016, will be based in Gurgaon where the company is headquartered. The appointment is effective October 10.

In this new role, Rajasekharan will manage Harley- Davidson India's leadership team and will be responsible for in-country sales, dealer network management, marketing, service and operations activities to expand the company's presence in the country, the company said in a statement.

He comes with over two decades of experience in marketing, sales and operations. Prior to Suzuki India he has worked with multiple consumer durable companies including Panasonic, Electrolux, Samsung India, Thomson India, Onida and Blow Plast.

related news

Nigel Keough, general manager for emerging markets at Harley-Davidson, said "Sajeev brings with him years of experience across customer-focused industries and we are positive that his expertise will be valuable as we build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders in India."

Harley-Davidson Motor Company, set up in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the US, entered India in 2009 and appointed the first dealer in August 2010. Today it sells over a dozen models here now including the Sportster, Dyna, Softail, V-Rod, Touring and the Street.

The company has dealerships across New Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Goa, Guwahati and Jaipur.

In 2011, it also set up an assembly unit at Bawal, Haryana with the Sportster line followed by the assembly of the Dyna line in 2012 and Softail line in 2013.

The Bawal unit is the only manufacturing facility outside of the US.

While the Street is jointly manufactured at Harley- Davidson's US and India plants, the Street 750 is also exported to Europe and Asia markets from India.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 10:13 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Harley Davidson India #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.