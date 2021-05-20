MARKET NEWS

Former Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka joins Bosch as independent director

Goenka’s appointment at the Bengaluru-based company is part of the five changes seen at Bosch’s board on May 20

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
Dr. Pawan Goenka

Dr. Pawan Goenka

 
 
Pawan Goenka, former managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, has joined the board of technology and engineering company Bosch as an independent director.

The board of directors at Bosch at its meeting held on May 20, approved the appointment of Pawan Kumar Goenka as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from May 21, 2021.

Goenka, 66, who joined M&M in 1993 retired from the company after a 27-year stint which saw the birth of Scorpio, XUV500, XUV300, Marazzo, Thar, Verito, Supro, e2o, Blazo and a range of tractors.

Goenka’s appointment at the Bengaluru-based company is part of the five changes seen at Bosch’s board on May 20 including the resignation of Bernhard Straub, chairman and director of the company. Straub’s resignation was due to change is the area of responsibility at the global level.

Independent director Bernhard Steinruecke also resigned ‘due to preoccupation’, Bosch stated.

Markus Bamberger, has been appointed as an Additional Director designated as a Chairman of the Board with effect from June 1.

Bosch also declared the re-appointment of S.V Ranganath as an Independent Director of the company for a second term of three years with effect from July 1 along-side the appointment of Bhaskar Bhat as Lead Independent Director from May 21.
first published: May 20, 2021 04:22 pm

