Everything you should know about Aprilia RS 250

Aprilia recently unveiled the GPR250 in China, which could be an indication of the motorcycle making it to India. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer could launch the quarter-litre motorcycle under the RS lineup in India.

The GPR250 is based on the GPR150 and borrows its styling elements from the company’s flagship RSV4 1100 Factory superbike. It is built on an aluminum twin-spar chassis and is equipped with a 249.2cc, single-cylinder engine. It makes 25.97PS of maximum power and 22Nm of peak torque.

Suspension duties are handled by a pair of upside-down (USD) forks in the front and a monoshock mounted on the aluminium swingarm at the back. It gets a 110-section tire in the front and a 130-section tire at the back.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that the Italian bikemaker will introduce the motorcycle in India under the RS lineup. It could be named the RS250R and could be launched alongside its naked counterpart, the Tuono 250.