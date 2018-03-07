App
Mar 07, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati, Indian, BMW cut prices by Rs 1.6 lakh-Rs 8.5 lakh after customs duty drop

While prices of US-based luxury cruiser brand Indian have been reduced by up to Rs 3 lakh Italian super bike brand Ducati has cut prices by as much as Rs 8.5 lakh.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb

Ducati and Indian have joined the bandwagon of cutting prices of their imported bike line-up after the Indian government announced a massive reduction in customs duty a few weeks ago.

While prices of US-based luxury cruiser brand Indian have been reduced by up to Rs 3 lakh, the fall in even steeper in the case of Ducati. The Italian super bike brand has cut prices by as much as Rs 8.5 lakh.

Last month, BMW Motorrad, the bike making division of the German luxury auto giant, had slashed prices by up to 10 percent with a maximum cut of Rs 1.6 lakh and a minimum cut of Rs 40,000.

The Indian government, last month, had cut customs duty on all fully-imported bikes by up to 25 percentage points and brought it down to 50 percent. A day later US President Donald Trump had severely criticised India’s high tax structure on imported bikes from the US.

While Ducati does not have any assembly plant in India unlike Harley-Davidson and Triumph, the company imports all products in fully built format to India. Yet the Volkswagen group-controlled company chose to cut prices only on four models out of the eight models it imports and sells in India.

Ducati Monster 797

 “There has been a price reduction on models like the Monster 1200, Monster 1200 S Red, Monster 1200 S Charcoal Grey and the Panigale R Final Edition which are all imported from the Ducati factory in Bologna. The pricing of rest of the models in the current Ducati line up remains unaffected," Ducati said in a statement.

Ducati’s India range starts at Rs 7.23 lakh for the Scrambler Icon Ducati Red going up to Rs 51.82 lakh for the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition.

Polaris controlled Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, has reduced prices of its range of cruiser bikes. With this the Indian Scout Sixty model now starts at Rs 10.99 lakh while the Indian Roadmaster model now comes priced at Rs 39 lakh.

Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head, Polaris India, said, “We are glad that the government has rationalised the import duty structure to 50 per cent across the range for imported bikes. The new attractive price of our products available in India will definitely lead to more sales.”

