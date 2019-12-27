App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy an electric car in Delhi and get back up to Rs 1.5 lakh

The government is also planning to transition its fleet of official cars to electric in the next 12 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to tackle pollution in New Delhi, the Delhi government has approved a new policy for the encouragement and purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city. Under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2019, a grant of Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity will be awarded to the first 1,000 four-wheeler buyers.

A maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh can be claimed via this policy. The government is also planning to transition its fleet of official cars to electric in the next 12 months. By the first half of 2020, there will be various fully electric cars on sale in India, such as the MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona, Tata Tigor EV and the Mahindra e-Verito, among others. This transition is expected to further encourage the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

EVs will be offered with a 7.2 kWh charger which can be set up at home or office by the user. Though it is offered free of cost by most manufacturers, others charge additionally for it. The first 30,000 people to buy electric cars in Delhi will get Rs 6,000 off their first wall charger.

The state government has also formed a separate electric vehicle cell in the transport department and will create a state fund for electric vehicles. Money from road tax collections and pollution cess, as well as environmental compensation, will be used to run this state fund. The Delhi government has also extended these incentives to two and three-wheelers in the city.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Auto #Delhi #electric vehicles #Technology #trends

