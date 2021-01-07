MARKET NEWS

BMW launches MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition in India priced at Rs 41.7 lakh

"The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a reflection of MINI’s challenger spirit and racing genes. It is a celebration of the ultimate MINI challenger moment Paddy Hopkirk’s first Monte Carlo Rally victory in the classic Mini Cooper S,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

January 07, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Representative image

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a special edition of MINI three-door hatchback in India priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Offered as a completely built-up unit (CBU), only 15 units of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition would be available, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The model comes with two litre petrol engine and sprint to 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds with the top speed being 235 km/hr.
