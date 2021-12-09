MARKET NEWS

Baleno crosses cumulative sales milestone of 10 lakh units: Maruti Suzuki

Launched in October 2015 and sold through the company’s premium retail chain NEXA, the model had crossed the 5 lakh units cumulative sales in November 2018 and touched the 10 lakh units milestone in November this year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

PTI
December 09, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 11 percent to Rs 6811.65 on May 21, 2021, from Rs 7649.70 on December 31, 2020. It was trading 19 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 8400.

 
 
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its premium hatchback Baleno has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 10 lakh units.

Launched in October 2015 and sold through the company’s premium retail chain NEXA, the model had crossed the 5 lakh units cumulative sales in November 2018 and touched the 10 lakh units milestone in November this year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

MSIL Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said since its launch, Baleno has enjoyed leadership in the premium hatchback segment and commands a market share of over 25 per cent.

"Today’s evolved urban Indian customer is self-motivated, tech-savvy, and bold in their life, and the Baleno is just the right companion for these discerning minds," he said, adding the model will go on to reach even greater heights in the future as well.

The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and it offers customers Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology option. It is retailed through 399 NEXA outlets across 248 cities in India.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Baleno #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki
first published: Dec 9, 2021 11:38 am

