Bajaj CT110X launched at Rs 55,494: Gets funky new features for added versatility

Bajaj CT110X gets rugged new look for rugged riding conditions

Bajaj has widened its commuter portfolio with the launch of the new CT110X priced at Rs 55,494. The CT110X gets a host of changes from the standard CT110 making it all the more rugged.

The Bajaj CT110X stands at the top-end of the CT series of commuter bikes and Bajaj Auto says the new changes have been made keeping in mind the challenging roads and riding conditions.

Design-wise, yes, there are a lot of changes. The headlamp for one is now a round halogen unit complete with a new fairing and two bars that seem like crash protection. It gets a wider tank with tank pads on either side for better knee grip. Crash guards are new and thicker as are the rear grab rails. Additionally, the grab rails also integrate a luggage rack capable of carrying up to a 7 kg load.

To add to this new rugged look of the bike, there are some cosmetic upgrades as well. The front fender is slightly raised from the standard and fork gaiters on the front suspension adds to some kind of off-road pedigree. Speaking of which, the 5-spoke alloys, too, are shod with semi-knobby tyres.

Powering the new CT110X is the same 115cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 8.6 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 9.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles – Bajaj Auto said “With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage. The new CT110X is for those who have always wanted to own a vehicle which not only looks good but is also strongly built and can take on the toughest of riding conditions. We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering – the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment.”

The Bajaj CT110X is available for purchase at any of the Bajaj showrooms across the country. While there is no like-for-like comparison to the CT110X, there are a number of motorcycles in the segment. This could be a funky new trend, however, in a vanilla commuter market.