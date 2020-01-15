App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto to launch KTM Adventure 390 in Jan, Husqvarnas in Feb

Bajaj Auto feels it will take at least nine more months for the recovery to begin if there is no boost provided by the government

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
 
 
The slump in demand notwithstanding, Bajaj Auto will keep up its launch tempo, with a total of three new models expected to hit showrooms in the next six weeks.




KTM Adventure 390 will be the first to be launched by January-end. The model has been largely developed by Bajaj Auto with inputs from KTM. Powered by a 373cc single cylinder engine, the Adventure 390 will be up against the BMW G310 GS and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.


The same engine is also seen on two KTM bikes, Duke 390, RC 390 and the Bajaj Dominar. A smaller engine variant called Adventure 250 will also be launched in due course. This will rival the Hero X Pulse.


Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “There are lot many launches coming up. Besides the deliveries of the Chetak, starting in February, we will also launch Adventure 390 and the two Husqvarna bike in February.”


On January 14, Bajaj Auto launched its first electric product, Chetak, in the market priced at Rs 100,000.


The Pune-based company unveiled two Husqvarna bikes – Vitpilen and Svartpilen – at the India Bike Week in Goa in December last year. These two bikes, which will be made at the Chakan (near Pune) plant will be rolled out next month.


When asked about the outlook for two-wheeler demand, Sharma said it will take at least nine more months for the recovery to begin if there is no boost provided by the government.


“The whole of next fiscal will be a decline despite this year being a low base year. There will be a big dent in demand soon after the implementation of Bharat Stage VI on April 1. The first quarter will be a washout and then monsoons will follow, when generally demand stays low. It is only in the festive season that one can expect some recovery in demand,” Sharma added.


After implementation of BS-VI, prices of two-wheelers are expected to rise by Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000, the management said, adding that it will commence supplies of BS-VI bikes to its dealers in the coming days.


During the nine months period ended December, Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales fell 13 percent year-on-year to 1.67 million units.


In comparison, the industry recorded a fall of nearly 16 percent to 13.91 million units during the same period, including a 15 percent fall in volumes of motorcycles to 8.95 million units, data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) revealed.







First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Technology

