Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors unveils Gravitas, pre-Diwali launch on cards

With the Auto Expo 2020 setting the tempo for manufacturers, Tata Motors has finally unveiled the much-awaited 7-seater variant of the Harrier.

Named Tata Gravitas, the front gets the same styling as the Harrier. A split headlamp with the DRLs running up top and the main unit housed closer to the foglamps. It also gets a faux skid plate just like the Harrier.

What does change, however, is the rear section. Tata has left the wheelbase of the Gravitas the same as the Harrier, but has lengthened the rear end of the car to accommodate another row of seats. The tailgate is now more upright and gets tail lamps that are visually different from the Harrier. But, it does get the same black strip that connects the tail lamps. The bumper is new to the Gravitas, too.

The interiors are largely similar to the Harrier. The second row of seat have been swapped out for captain seats. The third row gets dedicated AC vents, a charging socket and a 60:40 split for additional storage space. The interiors also sport a slightly darker colour scheme with a black beige combo. However, the Gravitas misses out on the panoramic sunroof that the updated Harrier gets.

Mechanically and technologically, both cars are the same. The Gravitas gets the updated Harrier's BS-VI compliant 2-litre Kryotec engine that churns out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic. There is a 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL speaker system, climate control and auto-dimming IRVM.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold, traction control and rear parking sensors and camera. The Gravitas also gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, an upgrade over the Harrier.

The prices for the Tata Gravitas is yet to annunced but we do expect a minimum Rs 1 lakh premium over the Harrier. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the MG Hector Plus as well as the XUV500.