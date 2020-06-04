Ashok Leyland to shift its vehicle range to new Rs 500 crore truck platform

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has launched its range of modular trucks, AVTR built on a Rs 500 crore platform with BS-VI technology. The platform is a first of its kind in the Indian commercial vehicle industry.

This new platform, which will replace all Ashok Leyland products for the Indian market, will be available in five engine options having a power range of 200-360 hp. It will be available in the 18.5 to 55 tonne load capacity which is the medium and heavy category.

It comes with multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of rigid trucks, tippers and tractors in the 18.5T to 55T category.

This enables customers to configure vehicles that are best-suited to their applications and business needs. The AVTR platform gives the customers a choice to customise their product as per their requirements, which in turn will deliver better operational economics and customer delight, the Chennai-based company said in a presentation.

The platform, Ashok Leyland claims, will provide improved safety and better comfort for drivers, higher reliability and enhanced durability, and is supported by next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics.

N Saravanan, chief technology officer, Ashok Leyland said, “The AVTR has undergone the most rigorous testing done on any vehicle platform in the history of Ashok Leyland. About 100 prototypes were built and extensively tested in different terrains clocking over 6 million kilometres.”

Customers will get to customise the vehicle as per their choice which, Ashok Leyland claims, will be similar to ordering a pizza.

“Placing an order for AVTR truck is very similar to placing an order for pizza. Just like the way the customer chooses the kind of crust, sauce or toppings he wants an AVTR buyer will be able to choose what functions and features he wants. The customers will have the opportunity to customise their truck as per their specific application based on load, terrain, application and operational requirements,” added Saravanan.



