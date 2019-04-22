Aprilia all set to launch Storm 125 in India: Report

Aprilia is all set to introduce the Storm 125 in India.

Italian motorcycle maker Aprilia entered the Indian scooter segment when it debuted the Aprilia SR 150 scooter. Following it with a smaller 125CC variant, Aprilia further deepened its roots in the Indian scooter segment. Following that, the Piaggio-owned company is set for another scooter entry, the Storm 125.

After showcasing it at the 2018 Auto Expo, Piaggio put the scooter on hold. However, Zigwheels reported that the Storm 125 would hit the Indian markets by May 2019. Select dealerships have already begun accepting bookings for the scooter at a price of Rs. 1,000. The scooter itself is expected to be priced around Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom), which makes it cheaper than the SR 125 by Rs. 6,000.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Storm 125 is derived from the SR 125, which can be seen with the similarity in styling and underpinnings. But, while both the SR 150 and the SR 125 run on 14-inch alloys, the Storm 125 gets smaller, 12-inch wheels. It also gets off-road suitable tyres which are absent in the SR siblings.

The SR 125 shares its engine with the Storm 125, which is a 125CC, single-cylinder motor making 9.6PS of maximum power and 9.9Nm of peak torque. The Storm 125 also gets a disc brake in the front while the rear wheel is stopped by drum brakes. It is expected that the scooter will be equipped with CBS as standard.

The scooter will lock horns against TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Activa 125 among others.