you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about Kia Sorento

Kia has given the Sorento its traditional Tiger Nose grille, along with a sleeker set of LED headlamps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors recently released the first images of the next-gen Sorento. It gets a major aesthetic overhaul and will make its global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Kia has given the Sorento its traditional Tiger Nose grille, along with a sleeker set of LED headlamps. It also gets an aggressive front bumper, along with tiger eye LED DRLs. Its rear end gets a set of vertically stacked LED taillamps, along with the Sorento lettering on the tailgate. The Sorento also gets a longer wheelbase, though the front and rear overhangs are shortened.

The interior is equipped with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, as well a fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets ambient lighting and trapezoid-shaped air vents. Kia has also promised a variety of progressive connectivity, driver assist, and infotainment technology, which is expected to be confirmed as the launch date approaches.

Kia will offer the Sorento with a hybrid setup mated to either a 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a 3.3-litre V6 unit. These will be paired to either a 6-speed automatic or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The company has not revealed any details about the SUV’s arrival in India. However, it is expected to reach Indian shores by 2021, where it will be pitted against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson, among others.



First Published on Feb 18, 2020 04:42 pm

