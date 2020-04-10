2020 BS-VI Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Adventure bikes to get full-colour LCD displays

The Benelli TRK 502 and the 502X are all set to receive a refresher. The bikes were still being sold in the BS-IV avatar and are due for an upgrade since norms have come into effect. But the changes may not just be limited to the engine.

The TRK bikes in their current form, get a 499.6cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47.6 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. These numbers could change however, as we see with most motorcycles when they are upgraded. Transmission comes via 6-speed gearbox coupled with a hydraulic clutch for a lighter lever pull.

They run on a steel trellis frame suspended by non-adjustable USD forks up front and a preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock. The TRK 502 and the 502X are both built for slightly different purposes. While the 502 is road-biased and gets lower ground clearance and 17-inch rims on both ends, the 502X sits higher and gets a 19/17 inch set with dual-purpose tyres. The 502X also gets a metal bash plate and an exhaust that sits higher up than the standard variant.

Changes that can be expected could be from the bikes showcased at 2019 EICMA like backlit switchgear, adjustable handlebars and clutch and brake levers. What is reported now however is that the TRK bikes will also get full-colour LCD screens in place of the semi-digital instrument panel currently doing duty. This will be a decent update considering most of the competition has already turned towards fully digital displays.

The TRK 502 and TRK 502X will receive price hikes with the BS-VI update. The BS-IV versions were retailing in India at a price of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5.4 lakh, ex-showroom. The TRK bikes have no direct rivals per se but sits right in between the entry-level KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and the middleweights, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.