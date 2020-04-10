App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 BS-VI Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Adventure bikes to get full-colour LCD displays

The TRK bikes in their current form, get a 499.6cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47.6 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Benelli TRK 502 and the 502X are all set to receive a refresher. The bikes were still being sold in the BS-IV avatar and are due for an upgrade since norms have come into effect. But the changes may not just be limited to the engine.

The TRK bikes in their current form, get a 499.6cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47.6 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. These numbers could change however, as we see with most motorcycles when they are upgraded. Transmission comes via 6-speed gearbox coupled with a hydraulic clutch for a lighter lever pull.

They run on a steel trellis frame suspended by non-adjustable USD forks up front and a preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock. The TRK 502 and the 502X are both built for slightly different purposes. While the 502 is road-biased and gets lower ground clearance and 17-inch rims on both ends, the 502X sits higher and gets a 19/17 inch set with dual-purpose tyres. The 502X also gets a metal bash plate and an exhaust that sits higher up than the standard variant.

Close

Changes that can be expected could be from the bikes showcased at 2019 EICMA like backlit switchgear, adjustable handlebars and clutch and brake levers. What is reported now however is that the TRK bikes will also get full-colour LCD screens in place of the semi-digital instrument panel currently doing duty. This will be a decent update considering most of the competition has already turned towards fully digital displays.

related news

The TRK 502 and TRK 502X will receive price hikes with the BS-VI update. The BS-IV versions were retailing in India at a price of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5.4 lakh, ex-showroom. The TRK bikes have no direct rivals per se but sits right in between the entry-level KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and the middleweights, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Benelli TRK 502 #Benelli TRK 502X #Technology

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.