you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Bajaj Dominar bookings open ahead of March launch

One of the most prominent changes in the tourer is the BS-VI ready engine, which has been refined as per the emission norms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Bajaj has begun accepting bookings for the 2019 iteration of their naked tourer, the Dominar. It is set to make a return after facing rocky roads regarding sales. Armed with many changes, the 2019 Dominar is slated to be launched in the coming months.

One of the most prominent changes in the tourer is the BS-VI ready engine, which has been refined as per the emission norms. Bajaj has also provided the Dominar with Upside Down (USD) forks in place of the telescopic ones. There has been no change in the rear suspension setup, however.

The bike also gets a revised exhaust system, with twin canisters and a brushed aluminium finish. There have been no other significant changes made and the bike is identical aesthetically and mechanically.

It is powered by the same KTM-derived 373C engine, albeit with a different state of tune. It now makes 39.9PS of maximum power and 35Nm of peak torque. This is a 4.9PS increase over the previous generation, which came as a welcome change. It is mated to the same six-speed gearbox. The redline has also been increased to 10000 rpm which is 1000 rpm more than the previous gen.

The 2019 Dominar will be available in a range of colours while being priced at a competitive rate around the Rs 2 lakh mark. However, the price is expected to increase with the changes for the BS-VI norms.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Dominar #Technology #trends

