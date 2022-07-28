Asus Zenfone 9 Launching Today: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

The Asus Zenfone 9 will make its global debut later on July 28. The Zenfone 9 is the latest flagship from Asus and follows the arrival of the ROG Phone 6 series in India. Additionally, the Zenfone 9 is also expected to launch in India after its global debut as the Asus 9z.

The Asus Zenfone 9 global launch will take place at 06:30 pm (IST). The launch will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel, while a dedicated page of the event has also been set up.

Asus Zenfone 9 Expected Price

While there aren’t many details about Asus’ upcoming compact flagship smartphone, its price and specifications have been leaked in detail. According to Norwegian e-retailer Elkjøp, spotted by GSMArena, the Asus Zenfone 9’s price will start from NOK 7,999 (Roughly Rs 65,700) for the base 8GB/128GB variant and go up to NOK 9,499 (Roughly Rs 78,000) for the top-end 16GB/256GB configuration.

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will opt for a 4300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. The Zenfone 9 will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

Additionally, the Zenfone 9 will also feature a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a six-axis gimbal module for video stabilization. The Zenfone 9 is also expected to feature a 12 MP ultrawide unit and a 12 MP Sony IMX663 selfie camera. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and stereo speakers. The Zenfone 9 will be made available in Red, White, Grey/Blue, and Black colours.