Asus Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, Zenbook 14, Vivobook Flip 14 with 11th-gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Asus has expanded its Zenbook lineup in India with the launch of Zenbook 14, Zenbook Flip S, and Zenbook Flip 13. Alongside, the company has also launched the Vivobook Flip 14 in India. The new laptops come with features like a 4K NanoEdge OLED display, 11th gen Intel core processors, AI noise-canceling audio, upgraded keypad, and ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology.

The Zenbook Flip S is the most premium offering launched today in India and is priced at Rs 1,49,990. It comes with a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display that is claimed to deliver enhanced visuals with ultra-vivid PANTONE-validated color accuracy. The laptop’s screen has very slim-bezels for an immersive user experience. Under the hood, the machine packs an Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop is light in weight with a little over 1kg and is 13.9mm thin.

Coming to the Asus ZenBook Flip 13, the laptop is priced at Rs 94,990 and boots on Windows 10 Home laptop. The spec-sheet includes a 13.3-inch display with a 1920x1080 pixel resolution, an Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

The third Zenbook launched today in India is the ZenBook 14. The machine comes equipped with a 14-inch 4-sided FHD LED Nanoedge touch display. It has a screen to body ratio of 92 percent, courtesy of the slim bezel design. The Zenbook 14 is powered by an 11th Gen Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. The laptop comes with a screen pad that is aimed to boost productivity. Asus Zenbook 14 is priced at Rs 99,990.

Lastly, the VivoBook Flip 14. The laptop comes with an 11th gen Intel core i5 processor. The Flip 14 also features Intel’s first discrete graphics card on a laptop, the Intel® Iris Xe MAX, which is capable of accelerating workloads and providing sustained graphical performance. It comes with up to 8GB RAM, a PCIe SSD solution, and a flippable 360-degree Ergolift hinge.

VivoBook Flip 14 price in India is set at Rs 51,990.

The newly-launched laptops will be available for purchase via Asus Exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retail outlets.