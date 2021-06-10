Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, Zephyrus S17, TUF Gaming F15, TUF Gaming F17 launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Asus recently added several new gaming laptops to its arsenal in India. The new laptops debut in the ROG Zephyrus and TUF Gaming series. The four new models include the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16, TUF Gaming F17, and TUF Gaming F15. The new gaming laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel H series processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs.

Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptop Prices

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 features a starting price of Rs 1,04,990, while the TUF Gaming F17 costs Rs 92,990 for the base model. The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and M16 feature a starting price of Rs 2,99,990 and Rs 1,44,990, respectively. The two TUF F15 will go on sale tomorrow, while the TUF F17 will be available from June 14. Both Zephyrus models will be available from Q3, 2021.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 and Gaming F17 Specifications

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 and TUF F17 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H and Core i7-11800H, respectively. The TUF Gaming F15 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with 144Hz and 240Hz refresh rate options with a 3ms response time. The TUF F17, on the other hand, opts for a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz screen.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 packs up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, while the F17 can be configured up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Both laptops are equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The TUF F15 and F17 pack 90Wh batteries, support DTS:X Ultra sound, and feature an RGB backlit chiclet keyboard.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Specs

The Asus Zephyrus M16 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060, or RTX 3070 GPU. The notebook comes with 16GB of RAM that is expandable to 32GB. The M16 is offered with up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The notebook sports a 16-inch WQHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The Zephyrus M16 with the RTX 3050 Ti gets an FHD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The notebook packs a 90Wh battery and a single-zone backlit RGB keyboard.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Specs

The Zephyrus S17 is the top-end model in the lineup. The notebook comes with a single Intel Core i9-11900H paired with 16GB of RAM, expandable up to 48GB. The Zephyrus S17 is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2 TB M.2 SSD storage options. For graphics, the laptop opts for the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Display options include a 17.3-inch UHD IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, although the QHD panel might be a better option with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and G-Sync support. The Zephyrus S17 also has a per-key optical-mechanical RGB backlit keyboard.