Asus launches new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India: Check price, specifications

(Image Courtesy: Asus)

Asus has expanded its line-up of Vivobook and Zenbook laptops in India. The new Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip and Vivobook 15 (Touch), come in both Intel and AMD variants.

Pricing

The Zenbook Flip 14 will be available online at Asus' e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart. It will also be available offline at Asus brand stores and authorized resellers. The laptop starts at Rs. 99,990.

The Vivobook S 14 Flip has a starting price of Rs. 66,990, with a second variant that will cost you Rs. 74,990. The Vivobook 15 (Touch) will start at Rs. 49,990.

Specifications

The Zenbook 14 Flip has a 14-inch 2K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 550 nits brightness. The company says that the laptop has a Nano Edge design and is incredibly slim with just 2.9mm bezels on either side.

It supports stylus input and has two Intel processors to choose from - Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel Core i7 12700H. You can pair your choice of processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM (4800MHz), and can opt for up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The Vivobook S 14 Flip features a 14-inch IPS FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel has a brightness value of 300 nits and is offered in both Intel and AMD variants - Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. You can opt for up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

The Vivobook 15 (Touch) has 15.6-inch FHD display with an 82% screen-to-body ratio. You can choose between an Intel Core i5 1240P or Intel Core i3 1220P processor, and pair it with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. You can opt for up to 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.