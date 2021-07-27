MARKET NEWS

Assassins Creed Valhalla's new DLC gets release date

The Siege of Paris will launch on August 12

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST

The Siege of Paris DLC for Assassins Creed Valhalla now has a release date. Eivor's new adventure will begin on August 12 and will allow players to take part in one of the most famous battles in history.

The actual Siege of Paris happened in 845 when a fleet of 120 Viking ships with 5,000 soldiers wreaked havoc and plundered in honour of the Norse god Odin (Seriously look it up!). How much the game remains faithful to the intriguing history of the event remains to be seen. Considering the rest of the game, our guess is not too much.

The DLC will include new weapons, new gear to collect, new outfits, more skills and new enemies to battle. Siege of Paris will also ship with new Black Box missions (the first game to include them since Assassins Creed Unity) where players will be let loose in a designated area with the objective of assassinating a target. How they do so, will be up to them and they can finish extra objectives along the way to earn more loot.

Season Pass owners will not need to pay extra to get access to the DLC nor do Ubisoft Plus members. People who own the base game and don't have the season pass will need to buy the DLC separately.

The base game is available on the Epic Games Store for Rs 2,999 and the season pass will cost you Rs 1,999 extra. You can take advantage of the sale on Epic Store right now and get the base game for Rs 2,009 and the Season Pass for Rs 1,499.

You can also sign up for Ubisoft Plus which allows you to play all Ubisoft Games plus DLC for 14,99 Euros (approximately Rs 1,300) per month.
