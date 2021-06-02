Apple's WWDC 2021 livestream link goes live on YouTube

Apple is gearing up to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, June 7. The event will be live-streamed to users, with the keynote speech set to kickoff at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

Meanwhile, the live stream link for WWDC 2021 has gone live on YouTube. Users can now head to the link and set notifications and reminders for the event. Users will also be able to watch the WWDC 2021 keynote live on the Apple TV app and through the dedicated event page.

Apple claims that WWDC 2021 is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPod Touch (7th Gen), iPad (5th Gen or later), using Safari (iOS 12 or later), or on a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later.

Apple has also commenced registrations for Digital Lounges, a digital space where developers can join Apple engineers throughout the conference to participate in Q&A sessions, conduct activities, and take deep dives into a range of developer tools such as SwiftUI, machine learning, and more. To sign-up for a Digital Lounges, you have to be a member of the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Developer Enterprise Program or a WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge winner.

WWDC is primarily used to showcase the latest software updates for all Apple platforms, but this year the company is also expected to unveil new hardware, possibly new MacBook Pros with a successor to the company’s current ARM-based chipset.