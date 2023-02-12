Apple's latest patent suggests its Watch may come with camera
Apple was granted a patent for detachable watch-based camera retention system
February 12, 2023
Apple has been awarded a patent for a detachable watch-based camera retention system, hinting at the possibility of the Apple Watch featuring a camera in future.
Techspot reported that the patent details a detachable band system and a quick-release mechanism that allows for easy access to an integrated camera unit.
The user will be able to quickly release the band, take photos from a camera placed at the bottom of the watch and then snap it back in.
According to Patently Apple, this could mean Apple may include a nest mechanism which will allow quick removal from the band while the watch is on the user's wrist.
Apple won't be the first to market a smartwatch camera system. Samsung's Galaxy Gear had a 1.9-megapixel camera but it didn't catch on and the smartwatch was overshadowed soon after.
A camera also raises privacy concerns, since a small camera on a wrist could lead to unauthorised photos and videos. This would require security features that let people in the wearer's vicinity know he is using a camera, like the camera indicators on smartglasses.
