Apple WWDC 2023: Here's what to expect

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Apple's next World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held on June 5 and the tech giant is changing a few things. The keynote address at the much-awaited event typically focuses on the latest software developments but this year, Apple seems to be eyeing an important launch, which is normally reserved for the later part of the year.

Apple's mixed-reality headset

So far, reports, and rumors, have said that Apple is looking to launch a new mixed-reality (MR) headset at WWDC.

Reports, however, have also suggested at not-so-smooth going. There seems to be turmoil within the ranks when it comes to the new hardware. Many engineers believe that the headset is not ready and some even feel the "new device is a solution in search of a problem".

From what we know, the device is likely to be expensive (around $3,000) and aimed at a niche audience of headset enthusiasts. It will reportedly have eye and hand-tracking capabilities and will include advanced FaceTime conferencing.

It will also act as a hub for all video content and can work as an external display when connected with Apple devices like the Mac, iPhone or iPad.

Major software updates

Most of Apple's new iterations for operating systems like iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS and macOS are expected to be incremental updates, focused on fine-tuning and performance.

That doesn't mean there won't be major new features coming to some of them. Reportedly, iOS 17 will be a major update that will feature several fan-requested features along with so-called quality-of-life improvements and optimisations.