Apple services resume after second day of outage

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple's online services faced another outage on Tuesday, a day after Domain Name System (DNS) issues had downed many of them.

Even Apple's internal systems for retail faced issues before they were resolved. Tuesday's outage affected several other services like Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, Mac App Store and the App Store.

Also Read: Apple services restored after massive outage sends most functions offline

Downdetector, a website to check server status for popular services, reported a peak of complaints for Apple's App Store around 3am Indian time. This time the outage lasted two hours before it was resolved.

(Image Courtesy: Downdetector)

Several users reported problems with Apple Music and the App Store predominantly but other reports confirmed that there were outages seen on Mac App Store, Apple Card, iCloud Web Apps and Weather.

Also Read: Apple's iPad Air users report quality issues with the new model

During Monday's outage, users reported problems with Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, App Store, Apple Mail, iCloud and more. While there was no official confirmation from Apple regarding the problem, Bloomberg reported that the company told its employees that the issues were due to a DNS configuration error that prevented the services from connecting online.

Sources close to Bloomberg said the outage hindered work from home employees and Apple retail workers alike, who could not access internal Apple sites or perform functions like device repair or pick up and drops.