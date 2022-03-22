Apple services restored after massive outage sends most functions offline

Representative image

Apple's services returned to normalcy after an outage knocked everything offline. According to users, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, the App Store, Apple Mail, iCloud and more services had gone offline. Even iOS device activations were affected.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple also saw problems in its internal systems for retail, leaving staff unable to perform several functions. At least 15 of Apple's most commonly used services were reported as going down, but the company maintained that the problems only impacted some users. Third-party services like WhatsApp backups on iCloud also stopped working.

Some portals said reports started pouring in around Monday noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), which is 9 hours behind the Indian Standard Time, but Bloomberg says the outages started at 10am EDT and the first reports came in starting noon. Apple said the problem was fixed around 4pm EDT on Monday.

Though no official confirmation has been provided by Apple, Bloomberg reports that the company told its employees that the outage was caused by a Domain Name System (DNS) error.

This usually happens because of faulty configuration that prevents the services from connecting to the internet. Apple has now confirmed that all services are functioning as normal.

Sources close to Bloomberg said that the outage hindered work from home employees and Apple retail workers could not complete tasks such as product repairs, item pickups and limited their ability to access internal sites.