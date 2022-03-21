English
    iPhone 14 specifications surface online; iPhone 14 Pro models to get OLED ProMotion display

    Apple will launch four new iPhone 14 series models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
    iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders reveal the design changes coming later this year.

    iPhone 14 specifications have surfaced online. Apple is expected to host the iPhone 14 launch event in September, where it will unveil four new iPhone models. There will not be an iPhone 14 mini and Apple will instead replace it with a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, according to reports. 

    iPhone 14 specifications

    Apple will launch four new iPhone 14 series models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display.

    A leak by tipster Shadow Leak reveals that only the Pro models will come with an LTPO panel that aids support for the ProMotion high refresh rate display tech. This means that like the iPhone 13 (Review), the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max display refresh rate will be capped at 60Hz.

    All four models will feature a flexible OLED display. As per recently leaked iPhone 14 CAD renders, the vanilla models will retain the notch. iPhone 14 Pro will ditch the notch for a hole-punch and a pill-shaped cutout that will house the front camera and Face ID sensors.

    As per a recent report, the iPhone 14 will get the same iPhone 13 processor. Apple might change the name of the processor and make a few tweaks here and there.

    The iPhone 14 camera module houses a dual-camera setup with the sensors placed adjacent to each other. There is also the TrueTone flash module inside the camera block. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro camera module houses a triple-camera setup with an LED flash and the LiDAR sensor. Apple is likely to introduce a 48MP main camera sensor in the Pro models. 
    Tags: #Apple #iPhone #iPhone 13 #iPhone 14 #iPhone 14 Pro #smartphones
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 10:45 am
