iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 designs leaked months ahead of official launch by Apple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders reveal the design changes coming later this year.

iPhone 14 design renders have leaked online even as the iPhone 13 series successor models are a few months away from their official launch. Apple is expected to launch four new models under the iPhone 14 series: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have leaked online.

iPhone 14 design leaked

iPhone 14 will look a lot similar to the iPhone 13, according to the leaked CAD renders. The images reveal that the iPhone 14 camera module houses a dual-camera setup with the sensors placed adjacent to each other. There is also the TrueTone flash module inside the camera block.

At the front, there is a wide notch at the top, similar to the iPhone 13 (Review). According to reports, the iPhone 14 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 14 CAD render images leaked by MySmartPrice also reveal that the iPhone 14 will come with a Lightning port and not a USB Type-C port as previously rumoured.

The left edge of the iPhone has the volume keys and the alert slider, whereas the right edge houses the power button. As per a recent report, the iPhone 14 will get the same iPhone 13 processor. Apple might change the name of the processor and make a few tweaks here and there.

iPhone 14 Pro design renders

The iPhone 14 Pro is set to get major design changes. According to a 91Mobiles report, the iPhone 14 display will come with a hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout at the top centre. The two cutouts will replace the notch but will continue to house the Face ID sensors and the front camera.