iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 designs leaked months ahead of official launch by Apple

iPhone 14 design renders have leaked online even as the iPhone 13 series successor models are a few months away from their official launch. Apple is expected to launch four new models under the iPhone 14 series: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have leaked online.
iPhone 14 will look a lot similar to the iPhone 13, according to the leaked CAD renders. The images reveal that the iPhone 14 camera module houses a dual-camera setup with the sensors placed adjacent to each other. There is also the TrueTone flash module inside the camera block.
At the front, there is a wide notch at the top, similar to the iPhone 13 (Review). According to reports, the iPhone 14 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 14 CAD render images leaked by MySmartPrice also reveal that the iPhone 14 will come with a Lightning port and not a USB Type-C port as previously rumoured.
The left edge of the iPhone has the volume keys and the alert slider, whereas the right edge houses the power button. As per a recent report, the iPhone 14 will get the same iPhone 13 processor. Apple might change the name of the processor and make a few tweaks here and there.
The iPhone 14 Pro is set to get major design changes. According to a 91Mobiles report, the iPhone 14 display will come with a hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout at the top centre. The two cutouts will replace the notch but will continue to house the Face ID sensors and the front camera.At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with an LED flash and the LiDAR sensor. Apple is likely to introduce a 48MP main camera sensor in the Pro models. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display. Both models will support a 120Hz ProMotion display, which was introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro (Review) and iPhone 13 Pro Max.