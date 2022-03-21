Apple's iPad Air users report quality issues with the new model

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

A number of customers who purchased Apple's new fifth generation iPad Air have complained that the aluminium enclosure creaks audibly when held in the hands.

The information comes via a thread on Reddit (via Apple Insider) where a number of users complained about quality issues with the latest iPad Air models.

The original poster of the thread said they ordered two Apple iPad Air models and both exhibited creaking noises when held. They also said the aluminium backplate feels thinner than the one on the iPad Air fourth generation, and they could, "almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device."

Another user commented saying that they have been hearing strange creaks where, "your hands rest while typing, particularly if you happen to grab the machine by a corner to move it around."

One user also posted a video demonstrating the problem. Another user wrote they could feel a gap between the rear of the iPad Air and the internal components.

All the users who have experienced problems seem to have the blue colour variant of the device, though there have been two instances of people having the same problems with a space grey variant.

To be fair, there are a lot of users who have not experienced this problem, and it could be limited to the blue and space grey variant of the device. So far, Apple has not released any official statement regarding the issue.

The fifth generation iPad Air ships with Apple's in-house M1 SoC, 5G support and the same design as the fourth generation iPad Air besides the new 12 megapixel camera on the front.