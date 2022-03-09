English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Apple event | New iPad Air launched at iPhone SE 5G launch event; India price announced

    The new iPad Air launched at the Apple event comes with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 12:34 AM IST
    iPad Air price in India starts at Rs 54,900.

    iPad Air price in India starts at Rs 54,900.

    iPad Air launched at the Apple event is the first iPad launch of the year. The new iPad Air 5 comes with upgraded specifications over the iPad Air 2020 launched a couple of years ago. The new iPad Air comes with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. The same chip is found on the iPad Pro models launched last year.

    iPad Air price in India

    iPad Air price in India is set at Rs 54,900 for the base model with 64GB of internal storage. This variant comes with only WiFi support. There is also a 256GB storage option. Alongside, the iPad Air 5G variant is priced at Rs 68,900.

    The iPad Air comes in space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and a new blue colour. It goes on sale starting March 18.

    iPad Air specifications

    Close

    Related stories

    iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with fairly thin bezels around it. The display has 500 nits brightness and comes with P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone and an anti-reflective screen coating.

    The iPad Air also gets landscape stereo speakers. There is Touch ID on the iPad Air, which is located on the top edge on the power button. The new iPad gets the M1 chip. Apple claims that the 8-core CPU delivers up to 60 percent faster performance, and the 8-core GPU delivers up to 2x faster graphics performance compared to the previous iPad Air.

    On the back, the iPad Air comes with a 12MP rear camera for scanning photos, recording 4K video, etc. For video calls, there is a 12MP ultrawide camera with support for Center Stage, which automatically pans to keep users in view as they move around. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to include them in the conversation.

    The iPad Air also features a USB Type-C port with data transfers up to 10Gbps. Users can also connect cameras, external storage, and displays with up to 6K resolution with the iPad Air. As expected, there is support for Apple Pencil. iPad Air runs iPadOS 15 out of the box.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple Event #iPad #iPad Air #iPhone
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 12:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.