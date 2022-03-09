Apple event | New iPad Air launched at iPhone SE 5G launch event; India price announced

iPad Air price in India starts at Rs 54,900.

iPad Air launched at the Apple event is the first iPad launch of the year. The new iPad Air 5 comes with upgraded specifications over the iPad Air 2020 launched a couple of years ago. The new iPad Air comes with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. The same chip is found on the iPad Pro models launched last year.

iPad Air price in India

iPad Air price in India is set at Rs 54,900 for the base model with 64GB of internal storage. This variant comes with only WiFi support. There is also a 256GB storage option. Alongside, the iPad Air 5G variant is priced at Rs 68,900.

The iPad Air comes in space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and a new blue colour. It goes on sale starting March 18.

iPad Air specifications

iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with fairly thin bezels around it. The display has 500 nits brightness and comes with P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone and an anti-reflective screen coating.

The iPad Air also gets landscape stereo speakers. There is Touch ID on the iPad Air, which is located on the top edge on the power button. The new iPad gets the M1 chip. Apple claims that the 8-core CPU delivers up to 60 percent faster performance, and the 8-core GPU delivers up to 2x faster graphics performance compared to the previous iPad Air.

On the back, the iPad Air comes with a 12MP rear camera for scanning photos, recording 4K video, etc. For video calls, there is a 12MP ultrawide camera with support for Center Stage, which automatically pans to keep users in view as they move around. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to include them in the conversation.

The iPad Air also features a USB Type-C port with data transfers up to 10Gbps. Users can also connect cameras, external storage, and displays with up to 6K resolution with the iPad Air. As expected, there is support for Apple Pencil. iPad Air runs iPadOS 15 out of the box.