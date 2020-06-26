App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple rumoured to launch iPhone 12 4G models costing $549 alongside new 5G iPhones

The 4G version of the iPhone 12 could arrive in the sub-$600 segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is gearing up to launch several new iPhone models with 5G connectivity support across the board this year. However, a new leak via @omegaleaks suggests that we could get an LTE version of the iPhone 12.

According to the Omega Leaks and Rumors, Apple is preparing a 4G version of the iPhone 12 that will arrive in the sub-USD 600 segment. The tipster claims that the iPhone 12 4G will be the new entry-level iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display and will cost USD 549 (Roughly Rs 41,400).

The latest tweet corroborates the pricing system for the iPhone 12 reported earlier in April by @Jon_Prosser. Prosser claimed that the iPhone 12’s pricing will range from USD 649 (Roughly 49,000), USD 749 (Roughly 56,540), USD 999 (Roughly Rs 75,400), and USD 1,099 (Roughly Rs 82,960).

The iPhone 12 models listed by Prosser were all expected to feature 5G connectivity. If the iPhone 12 4G is indeed in the works, that will bring the total number of the iPhone 12 models up to five.

Close
The iPhone 12 lineup, or at least some iPhones in the lineup, could arrive with higher refresh rate displays. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will undoubtedly opt for a QHD+ OLED panel with a higher refresh rate, possibly 120Hz. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to arrive in September this year and is expected to go into mass production next month.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

