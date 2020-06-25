App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iOS 14 developer beta hints upcoming iPhone 12 series may feature high refresh rate display

Among the list of new iOS 14 features is an option that limits the frame rate to 60 frames per second.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple introduced iOS 14 at the WWDC 2020 earlier this week. The new iPhone OS not only brought new features but also may have also spilled the beans of the upcoming iPhone 12 series. A setting in iOS 14 developer beta reveals that iPhone 12 series will support high refresh rate.

Developers and early beta users have been digging inside various settings and options available in the iOS 14 beta update. Among the list of new iOS 14 features is an option that limits the frame rate to 60 frames per second. This option can be found in the Motion option under the Accessibility settings

Close

Question is, why would Apple put an option of limiting the frame rate to 60fps as the current iPhone 11 series only supports a 60Hz refresh rate and cannot go any higher. Does this hint that the iPhone 12 series will feature a higher 120Hz refresh rate display as previously rumoured? Very much likely.

Also Read: Best iOS 14 features introduced at Apple WWDC 2020

Multiple reports in the past have claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 120Hz OLED panel. These iPhones will ship with the final version of iOS 14 out-of-the-box.

Apple is likely to launch four models under the iPhone 12 series. These include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. 

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 series specifications, price, storage options leaked 

These four iPhones are expected to launch in September 2020. However, due to reported supply chain constraints as a result of the ongoing pandemic situation, the iPhone 12 launch may get delayed by a month or two.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone #smartphones

