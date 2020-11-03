Apple 'One More Thing' Event to be hosted on November 10 | New Silicon-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air models expected

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is all set to host a new event on November 10. Apple is expected to launch a new Apple Silicon-based Mac alongside the rumoured AirTags and AirPods Studio at the 'One More Thing' event. An easter egg on the Apple event page hints that the company will be launching a new MacBook model at the Apple Event on November 10. Here’s what else we can expect from the November 10 Apple event.

At the “Time Flies” event for the new iPad Air, iPad 8th generation, Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE, Apple also announced its transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon-based Macs. The company said it will take a total of two years to completely shift its Mac-lineup to Apple Silicon. Rumours in the past also claimed that Apple Silicon-based Macs will be launching in 2021.

However, the easter egg on the Apple event page hints that the company will be launching a new MacBook on November 10. Apple reserves its “One More Thing” tagline for iconic products that were used by late co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs. The company used “One More Thing” last for the iPhone X, which marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone lineup in 2017.



13 inch X 2

— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 2, 2020

A new tip from leaker Lovetodream hints that the company will launch two 13-inch MacBook models at the Apple event on November 10. Shortly after Apple sent out media invites for the November 10 event, the tipster tweeted “13 inch X 2”, hinting at the launch of two 13-inch MacBook models. If true, we can expect a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch MacBook Air to be among the first Mac products to feature the new Apple Silicon.

The new MacBook models are likely to miss out on a mini-LED display, which according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, will be available on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models launching in 2021. Rumours of a 24-inch iMac have also been floating on the web. However, L0vetodream’s tweet only mentions the launch of two new 13-inch MacBook models. We can expect the 24-inch iMac to launch in H1 2021 alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple AirTags and AirPods Studio

Apple was previously expected to unveil the new AirTags at the iPhone 12 launch event. Leaked images ahead of the Apple event in October further hinted at the launch of the long-rumoured tracker device. Tipster Jon Prosser had previously uploaded render images of AirTags, which show a clean white front and the Apple logo on the metal back.

Apple is also said to be working on a new over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Studio. The new headphones will utilise embedded sensors to determine when and how the headphone is worn. The sensors will work similarly to the ear detection feature on regular AirPods. If accurate, then you can expect the AirPods Studio to resume playback as soon as it is placed on your head or pause a track when the headphones are placed on the neck.

Apple’s upcoming headphones are also expected to use sensors that detect the left and right ears, automatically routing the audio channels. This means there will be no fixed left and right channels. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are also expected to be supported just like on the new AirPods Pro.

Although unlikely, there is a slight chance that these two products could be launched alongside the new Apple Silicon Macs at the “One More Thing” Apple event on November 10.