PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple might be ditching the charging cable from the iPhone 13's box: Report

The company is also surveying users on Face ID opinions.

Carlsen Martin
Dec 13, 2020 / 10:36 PM IST

During the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple announced that all iPhone 12 models and future iPhones would ship without a charging adapter and EarPods inside the retail box. Apple has always known to be a trendsetter and might have just set a new as reports suggest Samsung may follow suit.

However, the Cupertino tech giant may not stop there. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple surveyed some users as to whether or not they use the USB cable that arrives in the box. This could mean Apple might be preparing to take the USB cable out of the retail box for the upcoming iPhones.

To recall, Apple surveyed users before making the decision to take the USB chargers out of the retail boxes. And it seems like the company could be preparing to do the same with the cables.

Additionally, the report claims that the survey also enquired whether users were satisfied with Face ID on the iPhone. The survey was sent to 9to5 Mac by a reader with questions about his experience with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If users were not satisfied with Face ID and selected ‘no’, they were greeted by alternative options to share with Apple. These options included:

  • Security or privacy concerns

  • I don’t like having to pick up my phone to use Face ID

  • Slow performance

  • It does not detect my face in all situations (such as low light, different angles, lying down, wearing sunglasses)

  • I prefer Touch ID

  • Not reliable; does not always unlock the iPhone

  • Other

  • Not sure

While these are still just rumours, we’ll have to wait and see if the next iPhones arrive with even fewer accessories. However, it does leave a big cloud of doubt as to whether Apple will force consumers to buy the MagSafe chargers with the iPhone 13.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Apple #smartphones
first published: Dec 13, 2020 08:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.