App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple may launch truly wireless version of Beats Powerbeats headphones in April: Report

In the latest update of iOS 12, 9to5Mac has found some renders of the upcoming wireless audio product by Beats in iOS 12.2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Apple unveiled the second generation AirPods with wireless charging case and other new features. The company is planning to launch another pair of wireless earbuds under Beats which would be called as Powerbeats Pro.

Last week, CNET had reported that Apple would be releasing a truly wireless version of the Powerbeats headphones which would be updated in April. In the latest update of iOS 12, 9to5Mac has found some renders of the upcoming wireless audio product by Beats in iOS 12.2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvcgRpjnEAm/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

related news

The animations and images in iOS 12.2 show Powerbeats without any wires. The design is similar to Powerbeats3, minus the wires that connect them together. The image also reveals that the Powerbeats Pro would have a charging case like the AirPods with the Beats branding on it. Reports indicate that the wireless Beats earbuds would be available in White and Black colour options.

Previously, the rumour mill suggested that the Beats Powerbeats Pro would have the same H1 chip like the AirPods second generation. The new chip is said to improve battery life and connectivity, and also include ‘Hey Siri’. It is speculated that the Powerbeats Pro would have better bass and water resistance compared to the AirPods. Whether the Beats version of AirPods will have wireless charging support is currently unknown. They are said to have the same price tag as that of AirPods second-generation which is $199.The AirPods second generation in India starts at Rs 14,900 with the standard charging case. AirPods with wireless charging case can be bought for Rs 18,900. AirPod generation one users can buy the wireless charging case separately for Rs 7,500.

Apple bought Beats for $3 billion in 2014 to integrate Beats Music with Apple Music. The Cupertino tech giant has launched BeatsX headphones with W1 chipset and Pill+ speaker and also updated the existing line of headphones.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:54 am

tags #AirPods 2 #Beats #Beats Powerbeats Pro #Beats wireless headphones #wireless earbuds

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

EC Likely to Clear Revised MGNREGA Wage Rates by April 1

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,500 Level

IPL 2019 | CSK Players Give Birthday Boy Jadhav a Cake Facial After Wi ...

Raheem Sterling Calls for Premier League to Clamp Down on Racism

Solskjaer Boosted by Mourinho's Work, Claims Van Gaal

Sandwiched Between SP-BSP and NCP-Cong, BJP Spices Up Victory Recipe i ...

Roger Federer to Play Madrid Masters on Clay Return

Morata Double Gives Spain Victory Over Malta

Rupee Slips by 12 Paise to 68.98 Against US Dollar in Early trade

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11, ...

Nifty Bank hits record high of 30,000; HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank lead

Alkem Labs a good buying opportunity, says Motilal Oswal

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Arjun Mathur on starring in Bejoy Nambiar's anthology Flip, and playin ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Dominant Chennai Super Kings snuff out Delhi Capi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.