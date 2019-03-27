Apple may launch truly wireless version of Beats Powerbeats headphones in April: Report

Moneycontrol News

Apple unveiled the second generation AirPods with wireless charging case and other new features. The company is planning to launch another pair of wireless earbuds under Beats which would be called as Powerbeats Pro.

Last week, CNET had reported that Apple would be releasing a truly wireless version of the Powerbeats headphones which would be updated in April. In the latest update of iOS 12, 9to5Mac has found some renders of the upcoming wireless audio product by Beats in iOS 12.2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvcgRpjnEAm/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

The animations and images in iOS 12.2 show Powerbeats without any wires. The design is similar to Powerbeats3, minus the wires that connect them together. The image also reveals that the Powerbeats Pro would have a charging case like the AirPods with the Beats branding on it. Reports indicate that the wireless Beats earbuds would be available in White and Black colour options.

Previously, the rumour mill suggested that the Beats Powerbeats Pro would have the same H1 chip like the AirPods second generation. The new chip is said to improve battery life and connectivity, and also include ‘Hey Siri’. It is speculated that the Powerbeats Pro would have better bass and water resistance compared to the AirPods. Whether the Beats version of AirPods will have wireless charging support is currently unknown. They are said to have the same price tag as that of AirPods second-generation which is $199.The AirPods second generation in India starts at Rs 14,900 with the standard charging case. AirPods with wireless charging case can be bought for Rs 18,900. AirPod generation one users can buy the wireless charging case separately for Rs 7,500.

Apple bought Beats for $3 billion in 2014 to integrate Beats Music with Apple Music. The Cupertino tech giant has launched BeatsX headphones with W1 chipset and Pill+ speaker and also updated the existing line of headphones.